B-Roll: Service Members, LA Port Police compete in Galley wars

U.S. Marines, Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, Soldiers, and Los Angeles Police Department officers compete in Galley Wars during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008090
|VIRIN:
|260523-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111725654
|Length:
|00:06:24
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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