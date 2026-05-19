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    B-Roll: Service Members, LA Port Police compete in Galley wars

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    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, Soldiers, and Los Angeles Police Department officers compete in Galley Wars during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008090
    VIRIN: 260523-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_111725654
    Length: 00:06:24
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll: Service Members, LA Port Police compete in Galley wars, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, Nation250, LAFW2026, USN, LA Port Police, USCG

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