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    Firefighter for a day at LAFW

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    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Video by Cpl. Aimee Jordan 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy veteran Martin Blunt talks about his experience in the U.S. Navy and how it encouraged him to join the Los Angeles Fire Department during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 24, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aimee Jordan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008088
    VIRIN: 260524-M-BD441-1001
    PIN: 260524
    Filename: DOD_111725642
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Firefighter for a day at LAFW, by Cpl Aimee Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USN
    fire engine
    USMC
    firefighter
    LAFW2026
    NATION250

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