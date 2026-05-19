LAFD demonstrates firefighting gear during LAFW

Los Angeles firefighters with Station 85 demonstrate firefighting gear usage and conduct a ride-along with U.S. Marines and Sailors during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 24, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corp video by Cpl. Aimee Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008086
|VIRIN:
|260524-M-BD441-1001
|PIN:
|260524
|Filename:
|DOD_111725638
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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