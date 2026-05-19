Lest we forget

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008085" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion celebrates Memorial Day with an official video observing the service of veterans on May 25, 2026. The message is focused toward Gold Star Family members, Veterans, and members of the New Jersey Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)



Music: Licensed by Artlist Music library (permission obtained with vocalist)