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    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    The New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion celebrates Memorial Day with an official video observing the service of veterans on May 25, 2026. The message is focused toward Gold Star Family members, Veterans, and members of the New Jersey Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    Music: Licensed by Artlist Music library (permission obtained with vocalist)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 23:50
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1008085
    VIRIN: 260525-A-AA072-9543
    Filename: DOD_111725634
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

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    This work, Lest we forget, by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Army National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

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