The New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion celebrates Memorial Day with an official video observing the service of veterans on May 25, 2026. The message is focused toward Gold Star Family members, Veterans, and members of the New Jersey Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
Music: Licensed by Artlist Music library (permission obtained with vocalist)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 23:50
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1008085
|VIRIN:
|260525-A-AA072-9543
|Filename:
|DOD_111725634
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lest we forget, by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.