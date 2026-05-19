Col. Doane's Command Message May 2026

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the the DC Support and Beautiful mission, speaks to the Soldiers and Airmen in his command message at the DC Armory in Washington, May 20, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 21:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008083
|VIRIN:
|260523-F-TV994-6280
|Filename:
|DOD_111725539
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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