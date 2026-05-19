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    Col. Doane's Command Message May 2026

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the the DC Support and Beautiful mission, speaks to the Soldiers and Airmen in his command message at the DC Armory in Washington, May 20, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 21:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008083
    VIRIN: 260523-F-TV994-6280
    Filename: DOD_111725539
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Col. Doane's Command Message May 2026, by SSgt Noah Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    dcsafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful

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