PENSACOLA, Fla. - U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Station Pensacola, headquartered at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, provided support to a USCG ship Eagle visit to Pensacola May 23. Eagle, a 295-foot, three-masted barque that serves as a training vessel for the USCG, moored at the City of Pensacola’s Palafox Pier May 23 and May 24 for public tours.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 20:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1008078
|VIRIN:
|260523-N-IR734-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111725512
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USCGS Eagle Visits Pensacola, by CPO Ian Cotter and Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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