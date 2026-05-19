USCGS Eagle Visits Pensacola

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008078" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PENSACOLA, Fla. - U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Station Pensacola, headquartered at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, provided support to a USCG ship Eagle visit to Pensacola May 23. Eagle, a 295-foot, three-masted barque that serves as a training vessel for the USCG, moored at the City of Pensacola’s Palafox Pier May 23 and May 24 for public tours.