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    USCGS Eagle Visits Pensacola

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    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Ian Cotter and Garrett Dipuma

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Station Pensacola, headquartered at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, provided support to a USCG ship Eagle visit to Pensacola May 23. Eagle, a 295-foot, three-masted barque that serves as a training vessel for the USCG, moored at the City of Pensacola’s Palafox Pier May 23 and May 24 for public tours.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 20:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1008078
    VIRIN: 260523-N-IR734-1001
    Filename: DOD_111725512
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USCGS Eagle Visits Pensacola, by CPO Ian Cotter and Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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