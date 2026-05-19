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    Staff Sgt. Hannah Olson Azuero Medical Mission Aroll

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    PANAMA

    05.20.2026

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Hannah Olson, a practical nursing specialist, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, gives an interview during a humanitarian mission at Minsa Capsi Luis Jose in Herrera, Panama, May 20, 2026. The mission was designed to improve access to healthcare while strengthening partnerships between U.S. and Panama medical professionals. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 18:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008075
    VIRIN: 260520-A-UJ512-6811
    Filename: DOD_111725467
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Staff Sgt. Hannah Olson Azuero Medical Mission Aroll, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTF-B
    Partnership
    Humanitarian
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

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