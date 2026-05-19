Staff Sgt. Hannah Olson Azuero Medical Mission Aroll

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Hannah Olson, a practical nursing specialist, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, gives an interview during a humanitarian mission at Minsa Capsi Luis Jose in Herrera, Panama, May 20, 2026. The mission was designed to improve access to healthcare while strengthening partnerships between U.S. and Panama medical professionals. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 18:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008075
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-UJ512-6811
|Filename:
|DOD_111725467
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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