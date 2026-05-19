Barksdale Airmen Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008074" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Active-duty Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing and Reserve Airmen from the 307th Bomb Wing, both based at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., participated in the Hyundai Air & Sea Show at Lummus Park, Miami Beach, Fla., May 24-25, 2026, as part of Freedom 250, a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary. The B-52H Stratofortress led the Arsenal of Freedom flyover — a nine-aircraft formation spanning the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps — before an estimated crowd of one million spectators. This video features Capt. Drew Broadbent, an 11th Bomb Squadron instructor pilot who served as formation lead, Lt. Col. Nate Barnhart, commander of the 93rd Bomb Squadron, and Maj. Carlos Espino, a 93rd Bomb Squadron instructor pilot and Miami native, for whom flying the B-52 over his hometown before a crowd of one million on Memorial Day weekend carried special significance. (U.S. Air Force video by Kayla White)