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    Barksdale Airmen Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250

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    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Video by Kayla White 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Active-duty Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing and Reserve Airmen from the 307th Bomb Wing, both based at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., participated in the Hyundai Air & Sea Show at Lummus Park, Miami Beach, Fla., May 24-25, 2026, as part of Freedom 250, a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary. The B-52H Stratofortress led the Arsenal of Freedom flyover — a nine-aircraft formation spanning the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps — before an estimated crowd of one million spectators. This video features Capt. Drew Broadbent, an 11th Bomb Squadron instructor pilot who served as formation lead, Lt. Col. Nate Barnhart, commander of the 93rd Bomb Squadron, and Maj. Carlos Espino, a 93rd Bomb Squadron instructor pilot and Miami native, for whom flying the B-52 over his hometown before a crowd of one million on Memorial Day weekend carried special significance. (U.S. Air Force video by Kayla White)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 17:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008074
    VIRIN: 260524-F-XF897-1001
    Filename: DOD_111725461
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, Barksdale Airmen Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250, by Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC)
    freedom 250

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