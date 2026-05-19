Memorial Day tribute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008071" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members with the 121st Air Refueling Wing rehearse military funeral honors for Memorial Day at St. Joseph Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio, May 15, 2026. This Memorial Day, the 121st ARW honored the six Airmen aboard Zeus 95 who lost their lives in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash in western Iraq. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Samir Harris)