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    Memorial Day tribute

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    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Samir Harris 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members with the 121st Air Refueling Wing rehearse military funeral honors for Memorial Day at St. Joseph Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio, May 15, 2026. This Memorial Day, the 121st ARW honored the six Airmen aboard Zeus 95 who lost their lives in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash in western Iraq. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Samir Harris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 08:07
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1008071
    VIRIN: 260524-Z-PT179-1001
    Filename: DOD_111725427
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Memorial Day tribute, by A1C Samir Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Honor Guard
    Airmen & Families
    ZEUS 95

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