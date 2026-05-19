Memorial Day tribute

U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members with the 121st Air Refueling Wing rehearse military funeral honors for Memorial Day at St. Joseph Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio, May 15, 2026. This Memorial Day, the 121st ARW honored the six Airmen aboard Zeus 95 who lost their lives in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash in western Iraq. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Samir Harris)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 08:07
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1008071
|VIRIN:
|260524-Z-PT179-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111725427
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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