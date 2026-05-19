(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    A Department of the Army Security Guards and Police Officers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton fired the M17 pistol during annual sustainment marksmanship training at Joint Base McGuire‑Dix‑Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 12, 2026. The live‑fire drills strengthen the installation’s readiness by ensuring security personnel remained proficient and capable of operating under contaminated‑environment conditions. DA Security Guards and Police must complete annual weapons‑qualification requirements to maintain mission readiness and installation security. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008070
    VIRIN: 260512-A-LO645-3483
    Filename: DOD_111725426
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Emergency Services
    Fort Hamilton
    army civilian
    Training and Readiness
    possibilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video