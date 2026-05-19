Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008070" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Department of the Army Security Guards and Police Officers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton fired the M17 pistol during annual sustainment marksmanship training at Joint Base McGuire‑Dix‑Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 12, 2026. The live‑fire drills strengthen the installation’s readiness by ensuring security personnel remained proficient and capable of operating under contaminated‑environment conditions. DA Security Guards and Police must complete annual weapons‑qualification requirements to maintain mission readiness and installation security. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)