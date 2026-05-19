Memorial Day 2026 - Lorraine American Cemetery Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter A-Roll (Speech)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008065" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Multi-Domain Command-Europe commanding general, explains the significance of the Lorraine American Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony during a speech, May 23, 2026, at Lorraine American Cemetery, in Saint-Avold, France. Most of the graves in Lorraine American Cemetery belong to American military members who were killed while driving the German forces from the fortress city of Metz, France, toward the Siegfried Line and the Rhine River in World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)