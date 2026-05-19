U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Multi-Domain Command-Europe commanding general, explains the significance of the Lorraine American Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony during a speech, May 23, 2026, at Lorraine American Cemetery, in Saint-Avold, France. Most of the graves in Lorraine American Cemetery belong to American military members who were killed while driving the German forces from the fortress city of Metz, France, toward the Siegfried Line and the Rhine River in World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 15:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008065
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-BS498-1785
|Filename:
|DOD_111725407
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|SAINT-AVOLD, MOSELLE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2026 - Lorraine American Cemetery Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter A-Roll (Speech), by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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