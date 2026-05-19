Memorial Day 2026 coverage at the Lorraine American Cemetery in Saint-Avold, France, May 23, 2026. The Lorraine American Cemetery covers 113.5 acres and 10,481 graves of American military members from World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008064
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-BS498-3448
|Filename:
|DOD_111725396
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Location:
|SAINT-AVOLD, MOSELLE, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Memorial Day 2026 - Lorraine American Cemetery B-Roll, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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