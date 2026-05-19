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    Memorial Day 2026 - Lorraine American Cemetery B-Roll

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    SAINT-AVOLD, MOSELLE, FRANCE

    05.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Memorial Day 2026 coverage at the Lorraine American Cemetery in Saint-Avold, France, May 23, 2026. The Lorraine American Cemetery covers 113.5 acres and 10,481 graves of American military members from World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008064
    VIRIN: 260524-F-BS498-3448
    Filename: DOD_111725396
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: SAINT-AVOLD, MOSELLE, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2026 - Lorraine American Cemetery B-Roll, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    lorraine american cemetery
    WWII
    honor
    MemDay26EUR

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