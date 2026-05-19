A Milestone Achieved: Celebrating Major Brown’s Promotion Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008059" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A powerful moment of dedication and leadership as Major Brown is officially promoted in a heartfelt ceremony. Surrounded by fellow service members, friends, and family, this milestone honors her commitment, hard work, and service to the nation. From the official swearing-in to the joyful embraces with loved ones, here's to the next chapter of leadership and excellence in the U.S. Army Reserve Congratulations, Major Brown!"