A powerful moment of dedication and leadership as Major Brown is officially promoted in a heartfelt ceremony. Surrounded by fellow service members, friends, and family, this milestone honors her commitment, hard work, and service to the nation. From the official swearing-in to the joyful embraces with loved ones, here's to the next chapter of leadership and excellence in the U.S. Army Reserve Congratulations, Major Brown!"
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 11:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008059
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-OQ489-6120
|Filename:
|DOD_111725138
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Milestone Achieved: Celebrating Major Brown’s Promotion Ceremony, by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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