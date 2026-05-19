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    A Milestone Achieved: Celebrating Major Brown’s Promotion Ceremony

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    A powerful moment of dedication and leadership as Major Brown is officially promoted in a heartfelt ceremony. Surrounded by fellow service members, friends, and family, this milestone honors her commitment, hard work, and service to the nation. From the official swearing-in to the joyful embraces with loved ones, here's to the next chapter of leadership and excellence in the U.S. Army Reserve Congratulations, Major Brown!"

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008059
    VIRIN: 260313-A-OQ489-6120
    Filename: DOD_111725138
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

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    fortknox
    ARCG ARCC USAR JROTC
    ARCG HHC
    Army
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group
    Army photo

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