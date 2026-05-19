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    Netherlands American Cemetery Memorial Day Live Stream

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    MARGRATEN, NETHERLANDS

    05.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe, Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana and Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wall

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Live stream of a Memorial Day ceremony at the Netherlands American Cemetery to honor over 8,000 fallen U.S. service members buried there, May 24, 2026

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008057
    Filename: DOD_111725108
    Length: 01:09:09
    Location: MARGRATEN, NL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Netherlands American Cemetery Memorial Day Live Stream, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, A1C Novah Nzeyimana and SSG Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    NATO
    AFN
    Netherlands
    MemDay26EUR

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