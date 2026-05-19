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    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

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    EPINAL, FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Armed Forces members from across Europe joined French Armed Forces and local civilians at Epinal American Cemetery’s Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen service members in Epinal, France, on May 24, 2026. Epinal American Cemetery is the final resting place of 5,255 service members and was established by the U.S. Seventh Army in October 1944 as one of two permanent American cemeteries in southern France. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 10:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008056
    VIRIN: 260524-A-XV403-3320
    Filename: DOD_111725100
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: EPINAL, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Epinal American Cemetery
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    MemDay26EUR
    HonourOurLegacy

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