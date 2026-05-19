2026 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Village Assault

Army Reserve Best Squad competitors conducted a simulated assault on multiple objectives within a village training area at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, 23 May 2026. Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the 98 best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Grace)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 12:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008047
|VIRIN:
|260523-A-PI398-9442
|Filename:
|DOD_111725054
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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