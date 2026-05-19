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    2026 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Village Assault

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Grace 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad competitors conducted a simulated assault on multiple objectives within a village training area at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, 23 May 2026. Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the 98 best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Grace)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 12:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008047
    VIRIN: 260523-A-PI398-9442
    Filename: DOD_111725054
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, 2026 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Village Assault, by SSG Dylan Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Mccoy
    Best Squad
    Army Reserve Best Squad
    Army Reserve
    Best Squad 2026
    26ARBSC

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