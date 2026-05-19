Ardennes American Cemetery held a Memorial Day Ceremony in Neupré, Belgium, May 23, 2026. Throughout the course of U.S. history, American service members have given their lives in defense of the Nation. Ardennes American Cemetery is the final resting place for 5,162 Americans. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 06:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008045
|VIRIN:
|260523-F-BZ793-3812
|Filename:
|DOD_111725047
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|NEUPRE, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2026 - Ardennes American Cemetery B-Roll, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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