Memorial Day 2026 - Ardennes American Cemetery B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008045" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ardennes American Cemetery held a Memorial Day Ceremony in Neupré, Belgium, May 23, 2026. Throughout the course of U.S. history, American service members have given their lives in defense of the Nation. Ardennes American Cemetery is the final resting place for 5,162 Americans. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)