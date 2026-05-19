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    Memorial Day 2026 - Ardennes American Cemetery B-Roll

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    NEUPRE, BELGIUM

    05.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Ardennes American Cemetery held a Memorial Day Ceremony in Neupré, Belgium, May 23, 2026. Throughout the course of U.S. history, American service members have given their lives in defense of the Nation. Ardennes American Cemetery is the final resting place for 5,162 Americans. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 06:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008045
    VIRIN: 260523-F-BZ793-3812
    Filename: DOD_111725047
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: NEUPRE, BE

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    This work, Memorial Day 2026 - Ardennes American Cemetery B-Roll, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MemDay26EUR

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