U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the 2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 23, 2026. The annual competition tests service members’ abilities in combat documentation, visual storytelling, tactical proficiency and warrior tasks in simulated operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Aquino) (Royalty free music provided by Ivanich)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 12:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008041
|VIRIN:
|260523-A-XR544-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111724999
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition: Day 1 Reel, by SGT Christian Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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