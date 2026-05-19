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    2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition: Day 1 Reel

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Christian Aquino 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the 2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 23, 2026. The annual competition tests service members’ abilities in combat documentation, visual storytelling, tactical proficiency and warrior tasks in simulated operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Aquino) (Royalty free music provided by Ivanich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 12:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008041
    VIRIN: 260523-A-XR544-1001
    Filename: DOD_111724999
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, 2026 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition: Day 1 Reel, by SGT Christian Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hilda Clayton
    GoArmy
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Public Affairs
    26BC3

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