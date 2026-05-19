Salaknib 2026: JPMRC-X Multinational Air Assault

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army soldiers conduct air assault operations aboard a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Taylor Gray)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 01:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008040
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-YX677-3186
|Filename:
|DOD_111724915
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|LAUR, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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