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    Salaknib 2026: JPMRC-X Multinational Air Assault

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    LAUR, PHILIPPINES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Taylor Gray 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army soldiers conduct air assault operations aboard a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Taylor Gray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 01:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008040
    VIRIN: 260521-A-YX677-3186
    Filename: DOD_111724915
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: LAUR, PH

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: JPMRC-X Multinational Air Assault, by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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