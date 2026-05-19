U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division call end of exercise for Salaknib / JPMRC-X 2026, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 23, 2026. The annual Salaknib exercise enhanced the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Philippine Army while building a shared vision of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble) The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 22:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008039
|VIRIN:
|260524-A-RE759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111724908
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib/JPMRC 2026 (Reel), by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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