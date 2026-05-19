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    Salaknib/JPMRC 2026 (Reel)

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division call end of exercise for Salaknib / JPMRC-X 2026, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 23, 2026. The annual Salaknib exercise enhanced the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Philippine Army while building a shared vision of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble) The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 22:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008039
    VIRIN: 260524-A-RE759-1001
    Filename: DOD_111724908
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

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    This work, Salaknib/JPMRC 2026 (Reel), by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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