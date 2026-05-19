Salaknib 2026: Bilateral Forces Engage Opposing Forces at JPMRC-X

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008036" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 91st Brigade Reconnaissance Company, 1st Brigade Combat Team, engage opposing forces during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 19, 2026. JPMRC-X, conducted as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic training scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)