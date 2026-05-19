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    Salaknib 2026: Bilateral Forces Engage Opposing Forces at JPMRC-X

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 91st Brigade Reconnaissance Company, 1st Brigade Combat Team, engage opposing forces during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 19, 2026. JPMRC-X, conducted as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic training scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 22:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008036
    VIRIN: 260520-A-MA645-5979
    Filename: DOD_111724884
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Bilateral Forces Engage Opposing Forces at JPMRC-X, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Philippine Army
    Salaknib
    25th Infantry Division
    interoperability
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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