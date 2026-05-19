U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 91st Brigade Reconnaissance Company, 1st Brigade Combat Team, engage opposing forces during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 19, 2026. JPMRC-X, conducted as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic training scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 22:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008036
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-MA645-5979
|Filename:
|DOD_111724884
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Salaknib 2026: Bilateral Forces Engage Opposing Forces at JPMRC-X, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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