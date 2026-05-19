2026 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Physical Fitness Event

2026 Army Reserve Best Squad competitors took the field during a physical fitness event that included a 1-mile run, sandbag carry, tire flip, log carry, and low crawl under barbed wire at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, 23 May 2026. Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Grace)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 22:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008033
|VIRIN:
|260523-A-PI398-8047
|Filename:
|DOD_111724832
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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