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    2026 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Physical Fitness Event

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    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Grace 

    Exercise News Day

    2026 Army Reserve Best Squad competitors took the field during a physical fitness event that included a 1-mile run, sandbag carry, tire flip, log carry, and low crawl under barbed wire at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, 23 May 2026. Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Grace)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 22:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008033
    VIRIN: 260523-A-PI398-8047
    Filename: DOD_111724832
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Physical Fitness Event, by SSG Dylan Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Best Squad 2026
    26ARBSC

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