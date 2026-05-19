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    Army Reserve chaplains complete Battle Focused Training at Camp Parks

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    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Christopher Oposnow 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Army Reserve chaplains and chaplain assistants participate in practical training lanes during the final day of Army Reserve Battle Focused Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area in Dublin, California, May 21, 2026. More than 80 Unit Ministry Team members from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and the 200th Military Police Command completed classroom instruction and realistic field exercises designed to strengthen ministry support, communication and leadership skills in operational environments. Hosted by the 63d Readiness Division, the training helps prepare Unit Ministry Teams to support Soldiers during exercises, deployments and real-world operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Master Sgt. Christopher Oposnow)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 20:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008032
    VIRIN: 260523-A-PI744-2938
    Filename: DOD_111724789
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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