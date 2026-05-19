Army Reserve chaplains complete Battle Focused Training at Camp Parks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008032" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Reserve chaplains and chaplain assistants participate in practical training lanes during the final day of Army Reserve Battle Focused Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area in Dublin, California, May 21, 2026. More than 80 Unit Ministry Team members from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and the 200th Military Police Command completed classroom instruction and realistic field exercises designed to strengthen ministry support, communication and leadership skills in operational environments. Hosted by the 63d Readiness Division, the training helps prepare Unit Ministry Teams to support Soldiers during exercises, deployments and real-world operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Master Sgt. Christopher Oposnow)