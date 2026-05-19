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    500 Festival Parade 2026 (B-Roll Package)

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    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    The 500 Festival Parade celebrates its 70th anniversary with floats, bands and all 33 Indy 500 drivers in Indianapolis, May 23, 2026. U.S. Armed Forces participate in the parade to honor Armed Forces Day, observe Memorial Day, and celebrate the longstanding patriotic ties between the Indianapolis 500 and the U.S. military. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 21:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008030
    VIRIN: 260524-Z-EA609-1054
    Filename: DOD_111724787
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500 Festival Parade 2026 (B-Roll Package), by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    500 Festival Parade
    Indy500
    B-Roll Package

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