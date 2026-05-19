500 Festival Parade 2026 (B-Roll Package)

The 500 Festival Parade celebrates its 70th anniversary with floats, bands and all 33 Indy 500 drivers in Indianapolis, May 23, 2026. U.S. Armed Forces participate in the parade to honor Armed Forces Day, observe Memorial Day, and celebrate the longstanding patriotic ties between the Indianapolis 500 and the U.S. military. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 21:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008030
|VIRIN:
|260524-Z-EA609-1054
|Filename:
|DOD_111724787
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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