WIDE: Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit honors Gold Star families during memorial event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008024" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit hold a Gold Star Family memorial at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 21, 2026. The memorial honored fallen service members and recognized the enduring sacrifice of Gold Star families.



Vina McCauley lost her husband, Sgt. Karl G. McCauley, to cancer in July 2012. As a Gold Star family member, she continues to carry his memory and thanks the Fort Campbell community for the support it has shown her family throughout the years.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)