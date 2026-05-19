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    SOCIAL: Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit honors Gold Star families during memorial event

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit hold a Gold Star Family memorial at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 21, 2026. The memorial honored fallen service members and recognized the enduring sacrifice of Gold Star families.

    Vina McCauley lost her husband, Sgt. Karl G. McCauley, to cancer in July 2012. As a Gold Star family member, she continues to carry his memory and thanks the Fort Campbell community for its support throughout the years.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 18:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008023
    VIRIN: 260521-A-XY121-5162
    Filename: DOD_111724763
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, SOCIAL: Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit honors Gold Star families during memorial event, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Gold Star Families
    Memorial Day
    101st Airborne Div
    Week of the Eagles
    101st (AASLT)

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