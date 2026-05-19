SOCIAL: Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit honors Gold Star families during memorial event

Soldiers assigned to the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit hold a Gold Star Family memorial at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 21, 2026. The memorial honored fallen service members and recognized the enduring sacrifice of Gold Star families.
Vina McCauley lost her husband, Sgt. Karl G. McCauley, to cancer in July 2012. As a Gold Star family member, she continues to carry his memory and thanks the Fort Campbell community for its support throughout the years.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 18:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008023
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-XY121-5162
|Filename:
|DOD_111724763
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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