Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors representing their commands compete at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, May 22 2026. Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 18:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008022
|VIRIN:
|260522-A-HM228-9922
|Filename:
|DOD_111724762
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition, by SSG Paul Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.