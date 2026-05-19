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    2026 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Anthony 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors representing their commands compete at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, May 22 2026. Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Anthony)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008022
    VIRIN: 260522-A-HM228-9922
    Filename: DOD_111724762
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition, by SSG Paul Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    26ARBSC, army reserve best squad, army reserve, best medic, fort mccoy

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