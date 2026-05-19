3rd MAW Memorial Day Video: Remembering The Attack On Camp Bastion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008020" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video created in Adobe Premiere Pro 2021 to commemorate Memorial Day by telling the story of the attack on Camp Bastion, Afghanistan, May 22, 2026. The attack on Camp Bastion was carried out on Sept. 14, 2012, during which Marine Corps pilots and aircraft maintainers with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing took up arms to repel the attackers. Two Marines, Lt. Col. Christopher Raible, the commanding officer of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 211, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd MAW, and Sgt. Bradley Atwell, an avionics technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 16 (Forward), Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW, made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives in the defense of our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Gavin) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Disorient composed by Higher Power/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com, Break Of Day composed by Attained Dreams/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com, Horror Tension Music composed by Brain Allen/MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com, Birth Of A Hero composed by Victory Flags/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com, and Memorial Day Tribute Brass Choral composed by Roman Spivak/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com)