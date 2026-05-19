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    3rd MAW Memorial Day Video: Remembering The Attack On Camp Bastion

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Video by Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A video created in Adobe Premiere Pro 2021 to commemorate Memorial Day by telling the story of the attack on Camp Bastion, Afghanistan, May 22, 2026. The attack on Camp Bastion was carried out on Sept. 14, 2012, during which Marine Corps pilots and aircraft maintainers with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing took up arms to repel the attackers. Two Marines, Lt. Col. Christopher Raible, the commanding officer of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 211, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd MAW, and Sgt. Bradley Atwell, an avionics technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 16 (Forward), Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW, made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives in the defense of our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Gavin) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Disorient composed by Higher Power/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com, Break Of Day composed by Attained Dreams/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com, Horror Tension Music composed by Brain Allen/MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com, Birth Of A Hero composed by Victory Flags/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com, and Memorial Day Tribute Brass Choral composed by Roman Spivak/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 17:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008020
    VIRIN: 260522-M-OQ453-1001
    Filename: DOD_111724754
    Length: 00:10:07
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, 3rd MAW Memorial Day Video: Remembering The Attack On Camp Bastion, by Cpl Michael Gavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Third Marine Aircraft Wing
    VMA-211
    Lt. Col. Christopher Raible
    Sgt. Bradley Atwell
    Camp Bastion

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