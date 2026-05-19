Roman Jaramillo, dive director for the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá, talks about joint underwater dive operations conducted alongside the U.S. Army 7th Engineer Dive Detachment in Panama, May 21, 2026. The training strengthened interoperability, operational readiness and the long-standing partnership between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel in support of maritime safety and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 15:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008019
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-CM201-3272
|Filename:
|DOD_111724731
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training, by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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