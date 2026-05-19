U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008019" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Roman Jaramillo, dive director for the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá, talks about joint underwater dive operations conducted alongside the U.S. Army 7th Engineer Dive Detachment in Panama, May 21, 2026. The training strengthened interoperability, operational readiness and the long-standing partnership between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel in support of maritime safety and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)