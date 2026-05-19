U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008018" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment conducted joint underwater dive operations alongside personnel from the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá in Panama, May 21, 2026. The training strengthened interoperability, underwater operational readiness and the long-standing partnership between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel in support of maritime safety and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)