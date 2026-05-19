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    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training

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    PANAMA

    05.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment conducted joint underwater dive operations alongside personnel from the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá in Panama, May 21, 2026. The training strengthened interoperability, underwater operational readiness and the long-standing partnership between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel in support of maritime safety and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008018
    VIRIN: 260521-A-CM201-6776
    Filename: DOD_111724729
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: PA

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    TAGS

    ACP
    dive operations
    partnership
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

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