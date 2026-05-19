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    U.S. Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay simulates boating safety inspection

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    BODEGA BAY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay conduct a simulated recreational vessel safety boarding in Bodega Bay, California, May 22, 2026. During the demonstration, boarding team members inspected required boating safety equipment including life jackets, fire extinguishers, visual distress signals and sound-producing devices as part of National Safe Boating Week outreach efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 15:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1008017
    VIRIN: 260523-G-AW476-1002
    Filename: DOD_111724718
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: BODEGA BAY, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    boating safety
    safety
    Inspection
    boarding

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