U.S. Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay simulates boating safety inspection

U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay conduct a simulated recreational vessel safety boarding in Bodega Bay, California, May 22, 2026. During the demonstration, boarding team members inspected required boating safety equipment including life jackets, fire extinguishers, visual distress signals and sound-producing devices as part of National Safe Boating Week outreach efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 15:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1008017
|VIRIN:
|260523-G-AW476-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111724718
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|BODEGA BAY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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