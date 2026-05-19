Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors complete a physical fitness lane on day two of the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 23, 2026. Army Reserve Soldiers from across the nation compete in the 2026 Best Squad Competition, an annual event that brings together the top Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the titles of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008013
|VIRIN:
|260523-A-UQ307-4658
|Filename:
|DOD_111724677
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 USARC Best Squad PT Lanes, by SFC Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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