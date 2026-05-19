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    2026 USARC Best Squad PT Lanes

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Monte Swift 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors complete a physical fitness lane on day two of the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 23, 2026. Army Reserve Soldiers from across the nation compete in the 2026 Best Squad Competition, an annual event that brings together the top Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the titles of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008013
    VIRIN: 260523-A-UQ307-4658
    Filename: DOD_111724677
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, 2026 USARC Best Squad PT Lanes, by SFC Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy
    USARC (Army Reserve)
    2026 usarc best squad

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