U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William D. Taylor, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Committee U.S. Military Representative, explains the significance of the Luxembourg Memorial Day Ceremony after the ceremony, May 23, 2026, at Luxembourg American Cemetery, Luxembourg. 5,076 U.S. service members are buried at the Luxembourg American Cemetery alongside General George Patton. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 14:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008010
|VIRIN:
|260523-F-UC180-8667
|Filename:
|DOD_111724638
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|LUXEMBOURG, LU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Memorial Day 2026 - Luxembourg American Cemetery - Lt. Gen. William D. Taylor A-Roll, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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