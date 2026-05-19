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    Memorial Day 2026 - Luxembourg American Cemetery - Lt. Gen. William D. Taylor A-Roll

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    LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG

    05.23.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William D. Taylor, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Committee U.S. Military Representative, explains the significance of the Luxembourg Memorial Day Ceremony after the ceremony, May 23, 2026, at Luxembourg American Cemetery, Luxembourg. 5,076 U.S. service members are buried at the Luxembourg American Cemetery alongside General George Patton. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 14:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008010
    VIRIN: 260523-F-UC180-8667
    Filename: DOD_111724638
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: LUXEMBOURG, LU

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Memorial Day 2026 - Luxembourg American Cemetery - Lt. Gen. William D. Taylor A-Roll, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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