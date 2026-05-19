Memorial Day 2026 - Luxembourg American Cemetery - Lt. Gen. William D. Taylor A-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008010" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William D. Taylor, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Committee U.S. Military Representative, explains the significance of the Luxembourg Memorial Day Ceremony after the ceremony, May 23, 2026, at Luxembourg American Cemetery, Luxembourg. 5,076 U.S. service members are buried at the Luxembourg American Cemetery alongside General George Patton. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)