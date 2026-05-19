A B-52 Stratofortress leads a formation of a B-1 Lancer, A-10 Warthog, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-18 Hornet, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning, assigned to Air Combat Command and Global Strike Command, during the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 23, 2026. Each aircraft played a unique role in demonstrating the comprehensive reach of the U.S. Air Force, from legacy bombers to cutting-edge fifth-generation fighters. Known as the Arsenal of Freedom Formation, the event underscored the Air Force’s capability to project force anywhere, anytime, as a key component of national defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 13:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008006
|VIRIN:
|260523-F-VS152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111724617
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
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