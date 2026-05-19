Hegseth Speaks at U.S. Military Academy Graduation

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers the commencement address to the 2026 graduating class of the U.S. Military Academy during a ceremony at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., May 23, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 14:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1008002
|Filename:
|DOD_111724607
|Length:
|02:24:49
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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