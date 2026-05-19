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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

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    PHILIPPINES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Pfc. Peter Bannister 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade participate in a multinational air assault as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise 2026 near Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Peter Bannister)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 04:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007999
    VIRIN: 260517-A-FU572-1380
    Filename: DOD_111724512
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault, by PFC Peter Bannister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SK26, Philippines, JPMRC-X, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, Air Assault

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