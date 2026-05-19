Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007999" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade participate in a multinational air assault as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise 2026 near Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Peter Bannister)