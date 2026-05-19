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    Salaknib 2026: 25 Infantry Division Soldiers Rehearse Fire Missions During JPMRC-X

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    PHILIPPINES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Cpl. Lilly Ekberg 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, rehearse fire missions with mortar systems during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 14, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Lilly Ekberg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 04:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007998
    VIRIN: 260514-A-AH361-1012
    Filename: DOD_111724510
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: PH

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: 25 Infantry Division Soldiers Rehearse Fire Missions During JPMRC-X, by CPL Lilly Ekberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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