U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, rehearse fire missions with mortar systems during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 14, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Lilly Ekberg)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 04:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007998
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-AH361-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_111724510
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: 25 Infantry Division Soldiers Rehearse Fire Missions During JPMRC-X, by CPL Lilly Ekberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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