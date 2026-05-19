B-Roll: Brent Noll holds animation class for Service Members

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division, Sailors with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), and Coast Guardsmen with Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach, receive an animation class from Brent Noll during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 22, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 12:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007992
|VIRIN:
|260522-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111724360
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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