U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare for a refueling mission aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility May 14, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcaniz)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 21:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007990
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-CQ122-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111724311
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-16 Fighting Falcon during security operations, by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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