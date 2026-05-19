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    2026 Best Squad Competition Board Day

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    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Grace 

    Exercise News Day

    The 2026 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition began events by conducting review boards that tested their Army knowledge, professionalism, and wear and appearance of their Army Green Service Uniforms or Dress Blue uniforms 22 May 2026 at Ft. McCoy, WI. Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army
    Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Grace)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 19:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007987
    VIRIN: 260522-A-PI398-1088
    Filename: DOD_111724262
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: WISCONSIN, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Best Squad Competition Board Day, by SSG Dylan Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Best Squad 2026
    26ARBSC

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