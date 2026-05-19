2026 Best Squad Competition Board Day

The 2026 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition began events by conducting review boards that tested their Army knowledge, professionalism, and wear and appearance of their Army Green Service Uniforms or Dress Blue uniforms 22 May 2026 at Ft. McCoy, WI. Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army
Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Grace)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 19:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007987
|VIRIN:
|260522-A-PI398-1088
|Filename:
|DOD_111724262
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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