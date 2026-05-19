2026 Best Squad Competition Board Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007987" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 2026 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition began events by conducting review boards that tested their Army knowledge, professionalism, and wear and appearance of their Army Green Service Uniforms or Dress Blue uniforms 22 May 2026 at Ft. McCoy, WI. Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army

Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Grace)