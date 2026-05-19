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    MCRD San Diego Atlas Games 2026

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego compete in the Headquarters and Service Battalion semi-annual Atlas Games at MCRD San Diego, California, May 15, 2026. The event was held to boost unit cohesion and esprit de corps through various competitive events, testing their strength, knowledge, and endurance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 18:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007985
    VIRIN: 260515-M-WJ192-1002
    Filename: DOD_111724241
    Length: 00:07:21
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, MCRD San Diego Atlas Games 2026, by Sgt Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    strength
    MCRDSD
    Atlas Games
    Marines
    Competition
    Marine Corps

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