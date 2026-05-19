MCRD San Diego Atlas Games 2026

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego compete in the Headquarters and Service Battalion semi-annual Atlas Games at MCRD San Diego, California, May 15, 2026. The event was held to boost unit cohesion and esprit de corps through various competitive events, testing their strength, knowledge, and endurance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007985
|VIRIN:
|260515-M-WJ192-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111724241
|Length:
|00:07:21
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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