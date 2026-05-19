U.S. Armed Forces honor the fallen at 500 Festival Memorial Service 2026 (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007984" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and the Hoosier community gather together to honor and remember our nation’s fallen heroes at the 500 Festival Memorial Service in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 22, 2026. The service includes the posting of colors by the Military Department of Indiana’s Joint Service Color Guard, performances by the Capital City Chorus, the 38th Infantry Division Band, a military funeral procession, and a wreath-laying ceremony. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)