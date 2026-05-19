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    U.S. Armed Forces honor the fallen at 500 Festival Memorial Service 2026 (B-Roll)

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    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    U.S. service members and the Hoosier community gather together to honor and remember our nation’s fallen heroes at the 500 Festival Memorial Service in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 22, 2026. The service includes the posting of colors by the Military Department of Indiana’s Joint Service Color Guard, performances by the Capital City Chorus, the 38th Infantry Division Band, a military funeral procession, and a wreath-laying ceremony. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 19:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007984
    VIRIN: 260522-Z-EA609-1001
    Filename: DOD_111724208
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US

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    This work, U.S. Armed Forces honor the fallen at 500 Festival Memorial Service 2026 (B-Roll), by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    38th Infantry Division Band
    500 Festival Memorial Service
    Joint Service Color Guard
    National Guard Bureau

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