U.S. service members and the Hoosier community gather together to honor and remember our nation’s fallen heroes at the 500 Festival Memorial Service in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 22, 2026. The service includes the posting of colors by the Military Department of Indiana’s Joint Service Color Guard, performances by the Capital City Chorus, the 38th Infantry Division Band, a military funeral procession, and a wreath-laying ceremony. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 19:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007984
|VIRIN:
|260522-Z-EA609-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111724208
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Armed Forces honor the fallen at 500 Festival Memorial Service 2026 (B-Roll), by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.