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    SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles compete in Week of the Eagles basketball tournament

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Pfc. James Lu 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in a basketball tournament at Shaw Gym during Week of the Eagles 2026 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 18, 2026. Week of the Eagles brings Soldiers, veterans, families and the community together to honor the division’s legacy, service and air assault spirit. This year also marks 35 years since Operation Desert Storm.

    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. James Lu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 16:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007981
    VIRIN: 260518-A-SB007-7302
    Filename: DOD_111724132
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles compete in Week of the Eagles basketball tournament, by PFC James Lu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Week of the Eagles
    Basketball
    101st Airborne Division

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