SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles compete in Week of the Eagles basketball tournament

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in a basketball tournament at Shaw Gym during Week of the Eagles 2026 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 18, 2026. Week of the Eagles brings Soldiers, veterans, families and the community together to honor the division’s legacy, service and air assault spirit. This year also marks 35 years since Operation Desert Storm.
(U.S. Army video by Pfc. James Lu)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 16:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007981
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-SB007-7302
|Filename:
|DOD_111724132
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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