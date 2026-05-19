SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles compete in Week of the Eagles basketball tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007981" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in a basketball tournament at Shaw Gym during Week of the Eagles 2026 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 18, 2026. Week of the Eagles brings Soldiers, veterans, families and the community together to honor the division’s legacy, service and air assault spirit. This year also marks 35 years since Operation Desert Storm.



(U.S. Army video by Pfc. James Lu)