SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles compete in Best sUAS Competition during Week of the Eagles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007980" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in the Best Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Competition during Week of the Eagles at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 18, 2026. The competition tests Soldiers’ tactical and technical skills in small unmanned aircraft systems operations and reflects the division’s continued focus on integrating emerging technology and preparing Soldiers for the future fight.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marisol Romo Franco; edited by Capt. Jennifer French)