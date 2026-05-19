(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles compete in Best sUAS Competition during Week of the Eagles

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French and Sgt. Marisol Romo Franco

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in the Best Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Competition during Week of the Eagles at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 18, 2026. The competition tests Soldiers’ tactical and technical skills in small unmanned aircraft systems operations and reflects the division’s continued focus on integrating emerging technology and preparing Soldiers for the future fight.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marisol Romo Franco; edited by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 16:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007980
    VIRIN: 260518-A-VI182-3609
    Filename: DOD_111724095
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles compete in Best sUAS Competition during Week of the Eagles, by CPT Jennifer French and SGT Marisol Romo Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Week of the Eagles
    SUAS
    101st (AASLT)
    101st Airborne Division
    XVIII Airborne Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video