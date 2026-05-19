Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in the Best Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Competition during Week of the Eagles at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 18, 2026. The competition tests Soldiers’ tactical and technical skills in small unmanned aircraft systems operations and reflects the division’s continued focus on integrating emerging technology and preparing Soldiers for the future fight.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marisol Romo Franco; edited by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 16:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007980
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-VI182-3609
|Filename:
|DOD_111724095
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles compete in Best sUAS Competition during Week of the Eagles, by CPT Jennifer French and SGT Marisol Romo Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.