U.S. Marines from across I Marine Expeditionary Force and Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), help facilitate the Rick Crocker 5k challenge during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 21, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aimee Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 18:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007977
|VIRIN:
|260521-M-BD441-1001
|PIN:
|260521
|Filename:
|DOD_111723941
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LA Fleet Week Rick Crocker 5k Challenge, by Cpl Aimee Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.