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    Talking Ship: Episode Seven

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Video by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    t's time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Production shipmates to showcase workforce resources and innovations. This episode highlights the recent Production AI Contest, where Code 900B Production Workforce Development Director John Rowe challenged shipyard production codes to find innovative AI solutions for everyday tasks. Congratulations to our winners, John Karsten who uses AI to generate contract Statements of Work, Monique Reese who uses AI to develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and workbooks, and Stephen Campbell who uses AI to streamline Team Learning Session (TLS) analysis and documentation. Great job to all who participated! Stay tuned for an upcoming feature in Service to the Fleet for an in-depth look at the winning projects and how NNSY is leveraging technology to work smarter!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 15:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1007976
    VIRIN: 260522-N-UN268-4466
    Filename: DOD_111723939
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Talking Ship

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