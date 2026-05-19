28th Ranger Support EOD

Soldiers assigned to the 28th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company conduct training operations demonstrating movement techniques and procedures used to locate, identify and render safe explosive hazards. The video features an interview with Maj. Benjamin Weaver highlighting the company’s mission and the importance of maintaining EOD readiness and mobility during support operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 14:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1007970
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-AF910-7730
|Filename:
|DOD_111723848
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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