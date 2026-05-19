28th Ranger Support EOD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007970" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 28th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company conduct training operations demonstrating movement techniques and procedures used to locate, identify and render safe explosive hazards. The video features an interview with Maj. Benjamin Weaver highlighting the company’s mission and the importance of maintaining EOD readiness and mobility during support operations.