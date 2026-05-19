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    28th Ranger Support EOD

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    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    52nd Ordnance Group (EOD)

    Soldiers assigned to the 28th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company conduct training operations demonstrating movement techniques and procedures used to locate, identify and render safe explosive hazards. The video features an interview with Maj. Benjamin Weaver highlighting the company’s mission and the importance of maintaining EOD readiness and mobility during support operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 14:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007970
    VIRIN: 260422-A-AF910-7730
    Filename: DOD_111723848
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 28th Ranger Support EOD, by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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