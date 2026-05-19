The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and project partners highlight the Emerald Shiner Fish Passage Project at Freedom Park in Buffalo, New York on May, 18 2026. Funded through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the project works to restore upstream passage for emerald shiners in the Niagara River by installing metal baffles along 700 feet of seawall, improving fish migration, strengthening the local food web, supporting wildlife and community fisheries, and contributing to efforts to restore and delist the Niagara River Area of Concern. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 14:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007968
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-FB511-4477
|Filename:
|DOD_111723827
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Restoring the Niagara River: The Emerald Shiner Fish Passage Project, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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