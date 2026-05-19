Restoring the Niagara River: The Emerald Shiner Fish Passage Project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007968" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and project partners highlight the Emerald Shiner Fish Passage Project at Freedom Park in Buffalo, New York on May, 18 2026. Funded through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the project works to restore upstream passage for emerald shiners in the Niagara River by installing metal baffles along 700 feet of seawall, improving fish migration, strengthening the local food web, supporting wildlife and community fisheries, and contributing to efforts to restore and delist the Niagara River Area of Concern. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)