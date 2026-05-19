Marine Depot Maintenance Command discuss advanced manufacturing capabilities during the 4th Annual Digital Manufacturing Summit

Col. Nicholas J. Lozar, commanding officer of Marine Depot Maintenance Command (MDMC), and Van Weaver, Advanced Technology & Innovation Branch manager, MDMC, discuss advanced manufacturing capabilities during the 4th Annual Digital Manufacturing Summit, April 14–16, 2026. The summit highlighted how additive manufacturing, reverse engineering and digital sustainment technologies are strengthening Marine Corps readiness, improving maintenance capabilities and supporting operations in contested environments.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 14:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007967
|VIRIN:
|260414-O-FX029-7867
|PIN:
|260401
|Filename:
|DOD_111723807
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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