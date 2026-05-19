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    Marine Depot Maintenance Command discuss advanced manufacturing capabilities during the 4th Annual Digital Manufacturing Summit

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    ALBANY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Jonathan Wright 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Col. Nicholas J. Lozar, commanding officer of Marine Depot Maintenance Command (MDMC), and Van Weaver, Advanced Technology & Innovation Branch manager, MDMC, discuss advanced manufacturing capabilities during the 4th Annual Digital Manufacturing Summit, April 14–16, 2026. The summit highlighted how additive manufacturing, reverse engineering and digital sustainment technologies are strengthening Marine Corps readiness, improving maintenance capabilities and supporting operations in contested environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007967
    VIRIN: 260414-O-FX029-7867
    PIN: 260401
    Filename: DOD_111723807
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US

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    #AM #MDMC #AdvancedManufacturing

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