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    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    52nd Ordnance Group (EOD)

    52nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conduct vehicle-borne improvised explosive device training at Fort Bragg. During the training, Soldiers employed bomb suits, portable X-ray systems, robotics platforms and boot banger disruptors to identify and render safe simulated improvised explosive devices. The video features an interview with Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Hennig highlighting the importance of EOD readiness and technical proficiency in counter-IED operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 14:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007966
    VIRIN: 260422-A-AF910-2449
    Filename: DOD_111723801
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

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    This work, 184 VBIED, by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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