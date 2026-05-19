52nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conduct vehicle-borne improvised explosive device training at Fort Bragg. During the training, Soldiers employed bomb suits, portable X-ray systems, robotics platforms and boot banger disruptors to identify and render safe simulated improvised explosive devices. The video features an interview with Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Hennig highlighting the importance of EOD readiness and technical proficiency in counter-IED operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 14:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1007966
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-AF910-2449
|Filename:
|DOD_111723801
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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